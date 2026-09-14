3 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Falcons

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Atlanta Falcons in their regular season opener, defeating their NFC South opponent by a final score of 20-13. Thanks to an incredible individual effort on defense, the Steelers begin the 2026 campaign with a 1-0 record.

The game was far from perfect on both sides, but the Steelers managed to get head coach Mike McCarthy a victory in his first game in the role.

With plenty of work in front of them, these players stuck out as the biggest winners and losers in Week 1.

Biggest Winner: T.J. Watt

The Steelers' top defender reminded the entire world just how elite he still is. He recorded four total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a pick-six that proved to be the winning score.

It was a $41 million game from the highest-paid player in Pittsburgh.

Biggest Loser: Joey Porter Jr.

Regardless of which side you blame for where things are, the biggest loser in Week 1 was undoubtedly cornerback Joey Porter Jr. He didn't get the contract extension he was seeking all summer and he was made inactive for the team's Week 1 victory.

After the game, McCarthy stated that Porter Jr. is in line for more work after ramping things up, but that doesn't guarantee anything.

Winner: Pat Freiermuth

The offense needs serious work, but veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth had a great season debut. He caught all five of his targets, picking up 46 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers need the tight ends to be a safety blanket for Aaron Rodgers, and Freiermuth reminded the team and NFL what he can do.

Loser: Dylan Cook

Despite winning the right tackle job out of camp, veteran Dylan Cook is on thin ice enterint Week 2. The journeyman looked overwhelmed and outamtched throughout the first week's action, and the offense was once again average.

With first-round pick Max Iheanachor waiting in the wings, Cook's job is in jeopardy already.

WInner: Payton Wilson

A huge question entering the 2026 campaign was how would the inside linebackers respond to new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham?

Well, if one game is any indication, things are pretty great for linebacker Payton Wilson. He was a force all game long, registering 13 total tackles, including two for loss. He was a downhill threat in the run game as well, showing a huge improvement from his first two seasons. It was exactly the type of performance they needed from the middle of their defense.

Loser: DK Metcalf

It was a forgettable performance for the team's top wideout. DK Metcalf was targeted often, but that didn't translate into any real production. He was targeted 10 times, but hauled in just four receptions for 40 yards. He finished the day second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards.

In order for this offense to actually progress, Metcalf has to be that dangerous threat week in and week out.

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