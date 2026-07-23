Two Steelers Veterans Could Lose Their Starting Jobs This Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 season with a much better roster than they ended the 2025 season with. On both sides of the ball, they are a bit deeper and more suited to run things back as the AFC North champions.

That also means the Steelers will have a few more positional battles when training camp begins.

For some positions, like backup quarterback and wide receiver three, there is a clear road for the team to go. But at others, it's a complete toss-up. That's what makes these two veterans candidates to lose their starting jobs during the preseason.

Keeanu Benton - A Veteran With Much to Prove

The Steelers and Keeanu Benton didn't finalize an extension as some had hoped, and maybe that's a sign his status in Pittsburgh is declining.

If the lack of an extension is concerning, the depth behind Benton is downright daunting. The team brought in veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day. A former Super Bowl winner with the Los Angeles Rams, he brings incredible versatility to the defensive line. He can play nose tackle or on the end, and he provides a Tyson Alualu-like presence to the line of scrimmage.

But the player who really could usurp Keeanu is second-year player Yahya Black. He has the size and aggression to be a true nose tackle in this 3-4 defense. Benton's game is excellent, but it's tailored to pass rushing. He struggles stopping the run, and that might become a worrying thing for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. It also could mean that Benton's job is not as secure as he thinks heading into training camp.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) defends in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Cook - Fending Off a Rookie

Dylan Cook answered the call in 2025, starting five games when the team lost starter Broderick Jones due to a neck injury. In response, he was solid, allowing a single sack during his time at left tackle.

Now, he's going to try to keep that same energy and consistency at the right tackle position. The only problem is Steelers first-round pick Max Iheanachor. While Iheanachor is a raw prospect, he flashed some brilliance at Arizona State. So much so that he could give Cook a run for his money at the right tackle position.

In a perfect world, Cook is unquestioned as the starter heading into the regular season. That would allow Iheanachor to learn and keep developing into the starter they need down the road, while also giving the team a reliable starter for 2026.

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