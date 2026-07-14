Steelers Urged to Consider One Trade Before Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers' roster seems pretty set heading into training camp, but perhaps there's room for one more big move.

While running through one trade each NFL team should make before the 2026 season commences, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton opined that the Steelers should call the Jacksonville Jaguars and hand over a mid-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft for offensive tackle Walker Little.

"The Steelers have options at left tackle while Broderick Jones recovers from a neck injury," Moton wrote. "They can slide right tackle Troy Fautanu to the left side, as the team did during the spring, or attempt to fast-track rookie first-rounder Max Iheanachor's ascension into a starting role.

"General manager Omar Khan should consider a third option: trading for Little, who lost the Jaguars' starting left tackle position to Cole Van Lanen last season.

"Little has 39 career starts in five campaigns. He could man the Steelers' vacant offensive tackle spot until Iheanachor is ready to take the field."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Trading for Little Make Sense for Pittsburgh?

At the moment, Pittsburgh's right tackle situation is admittedly a bit tenuous. Dylan Cook is slated to start the year at the position after a strong five-game sample size to close out the 2025 campaign, though he's largely still an unknown commodity for the organization.

The Steelers hope they found their long-term solution in Iheanachor, whom they selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. There are questions about his readiness to step into a starting role, as Moton stated, though, and when he'll be called upon during the regular season is anyone's best guess at the moment.

Unless Pittsburgh is willing to carry Jack Driscoll, who has 18 career starts, on the 53-man roster, there'll be a clear lack of veteran depth at the right tackle position until Jones is deemed healthy enough to return.

The issue with Little as a target for the Steelers is that he has a cap hit of $14.499 million in 2026 and $15.558 million in 2027. There is a potential "out" in his deal after this coming season, but with just $3.192 million in cap space at the moment per Over the Cap, it's hard for the organization to justify making the necessary moves to free up additional funds just for Little to come in and take up a considerable amount of space.

The 27-year-old was among the worst pass-protecting offensive tackles during the 2025 season, allowing 47 pressures and nine sacks while taking 10 penalties (according to Pro Football Focus), so there's no guarantee he'd even be an upgrade for Pittsburgh.

Little has also spent most of his time in the NFL at left tackle, so unless Fautanu is going to stick at right tackle after all, the former may be an awkward fit.

Assuming Jones does make a full recovery and Iheanachor progresses to a point where the Steelers are comfortable with putting him out there as a rookie, the team won't even have much of a need at right tackle down the line anyway.

Coupled with the fact that it may take a mid-round pick to land Little, as Moton proposed, Pittsburgh has no reason to pursue a deal for him.

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