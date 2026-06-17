Maybe Steelers Do Have Broderick Jones Trade Partner

PITTSBURGH -- This is a make-or-break season for Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones. The former first-round pick of the organization is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and after a few trying campaigns in Pittsburgh, this could be his final run with the team.

That is, if the Steelers still have Jones on their roster when the 2026 regular season begins.

Not only are injuries a concern for Jones, as his 2025 season was cut short by a neck injury. He still wasn't cleared to return to team drills during the Steelers' recent OTAs, and his status for training camp and the preseason remains up in the air. If those concerns clear up, another possibility emerges, as Jones might just be a trade target around the NFL.

What Teams Might Be Interested in Jones?

One organization stands out as a possible trade partner for the polarizing tackle, and that is the Los Angeles Rams. The most aggressive team in the NFL made their defense even more fearsome by acquiring cornerback Trent McDuffie and superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.

On the offensive side, however, the offensive line is in a less confident spot. Four of their starting linemen are entering a contract year, and the only other one under contract beyond 2026 is facing a possible second suspension due to a violation of the NFL's conduct policy.

The Rams have shown that they are willing to pony up for a player they need, and with questions at offensive line, LA might need another lineman.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why This Makes Sense for Steelers

That would be exciting news for Pittsburgh, but it would also make perfect sense to send Jones to the Rams.

Some might be scared to do business with the Rams, especially after the last time the Steelers sent a scorned offensive lineman to LA, he turned into a Pro Bowler (how's it going, Kevin Dotson?). Nevertheless, the Steelers would be given a gift if Los Angeles comes calling for Broderick.

The Steelers have their tackle situation set. Troy Fautanu is shifting to the left side, where he excelled in the NCAA. The right side is a battle between Dylan Cook and first-round pick Max Iheanachor. That means Jones would be relegated to backup or swing tackle, neither of which would be ideal roles for the former first-rounder. He lacks the size to a swing tackle in run packages, and he's been underwhelming on both sides of the line, meaning he's not exactly the first choice for a backup.

Of course, this all hinges on whether or not Jones can play in 2026. If healthy, the Rams might have interest in the young tackle. If the neck injury is still causing concerns or limiting his availability, this entire hypothetical deal falls apart. But the Steelers should be keeping a close eye and a phone line open for the Rams over the next few months.

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