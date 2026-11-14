Where Steelers Stand in AFC After Trade Deadline

The trade deadline came and went without the Pittsburgh Steelers making a move.

While the Steelers could've used another wide receiver and/or a cornerback, they're still in good shape at 6-2 and are currently riding a four-game win streak into their Week 10 road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

The gap between Pittsburgh and the cream of the crop in the AFC has grown, however, meaning the black and gold have some work to do if they want to embark on a deep playoff run.

With that, here is where the Steelers stand in the conference now that the trade deadline is in the rearview mirror.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top Two Teams in the AFC are Clear

The Buffalo Bills (7-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) had already been positioned as the top contenders in the AFC before the deadline, and their statuses in that regard were only boosted at the deadline.

Buffalo sent a 2027 second-rounder and 2027 fifth-rounder to the Tennessee Titans for safety Amani Hooker, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with five and will help solidify a Bills secondary that's been a weak spot so far this season.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, parted ways with a 2027 second-rounder and 2028 fifth-rounder in order to acquire Jessie Bates, one of the top safeties in the NFL, from the Atlanta Falcons before trading a 2027 first-rounder and 2029 second-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for nose tackle Jordan Davis.

The Jaguars also acquired defensive tackle Davon Godchaux for a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick.

With Josh Allen leading the way, Buffalo's offense is pacing the league in both yards (386.4) and points (32.0) per game while being tied for the best record with the San Francisco 49ers. Now, its defense becomes more formidable with the addition of Hooker.

As for Jacksonville, it is arguably the most complete team in the NFL, considering it scores the fourth-most (28.6) and allows the second-fewest (15.1) points per game while now adding multiple legitimate difference-makers to its defense.

It's unfair to say that either the Bills or Jaguars are unbeatable, but accomplishing that task just got a whole lot tougher for Pittsburgh come playoff time.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Do Steelers Rank in the AFC?

The next tier under Buffalo and Jacksonville feels like it consists of four teams: the Steelers, Bengals (6-2), Denver Broncos (7-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-2).

While little separates that group of teams, an argument could be made that Pittsburgh is the best or second-best squad amongst that bunch, largely due to the strength of its defense.

The Steelers are currently allowing the seventh-fewest yards (305.6) and fourth-fewest points (18.0) per contest in addition to being tied for the fourth-most sacks (26).

Pittsburgh's offense is more of a question mark due to its inability to generate explosive plays through the air, but Aaron Rodgers is playing rather well and the team could get back two of its top wide receivers from the reserve/injured list in the not-too-distant future with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger).

With Jaylen Warren emerging as one of the top running backs in the league, as evidenced by his 998 scrimmage yards (fifth-most in NFL), there is a formula there for the Steelers to rely heavily on their run game and put up points that way while imposing their will on opposing offenses.

Kansas City, Cincinnati and Denver are all dangerous in their own ways as well. Running back Kenneth Walker III has been stellar for the Chiefs since signing with them in free agency this past offseason, plus they still have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback to go alongside a defense that's playing at a very high level.

The Bengals' defense has also taken steps forward this year, though they're far from a perfect unit. Where they get dangerous as a team, though, is with their passing offense led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Tied atop the AFC North with Pittsburgh, Cincinnati is going to remain relevant to the Steelers in the race for the division crown for the remainder of the year.

The Broncos' defense isn't quite as good as it was in 2025, though it's still an incredibly formidable unit. Quarterback Bo Nix and their offense have really struggled, however, as they average the fourth-fewest yards per game (277.3), but they've won 16 straight one-score games and always find a way to get it done in the end under head coach Sean Payton.

Pittsburgh is neck-and-neck with all three of those teams, and if it were to match up with any of them in the playoffs, it'd essentially be a coin flip that might come down to luck and who has homefield advantage.

The next tier under the Steelers includes the likes of the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. Considering those teams are all essentially fighting for the final Wild Card spot at the moment, however, they shouldn't impact Pittsburgh too much moving forward, as long as it handles its business.