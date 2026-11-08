Steelers Game-By-Game Predictions After Bye Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers had about as good of a first half as they could've hoped for.

At 6-2 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North during their Week 9 bye while riding a four-game win streak, the Steelers feel like they could put themselves in position for a deep playoff run depending on how they approach the trade deadline and finish out the season.

With that, here are our week-by-week predictions for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to elude Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (20) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 10: @ Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday Night Football)

The Steelers got the better of the Bengals in their prior matchup this season, winning by a score of 27-24 in a tightly-contested bout that was clinched after Derrick Harmon recorded a strip-sack of Joe Burrow that Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered.

Separated by half-a-game currently in the AFC North, Cincinnati feels like it poses the biggest threat to Pittsburgh's hold on first place.

The Bengals' defense has taken a few steps forward this season, with their offseason trade for Dexter Lawrence II doing a lot of the heavy lifting, though it's still a rather mediocre unit overall.

While Cincinnati has yet to get much of anything going on the ground this season, its trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins makes its passing offense incredibly tough to stop, even for an elite defense like the Steelers have.

Pittsburgh is 12-4 on the road vs. the Bengals since 2010, and if it wants to really put itself in the AFC North driver's seat for good, it has to win once again at Paycor Stadium. That's far easier said than done, however.

Prediction: Bengals win 24-21

Week 11: @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Steelers have not won on the road in Philadelphia since 1965. This Eagles team is contending with a ton of issues, though, and Pittsburgh really should have the clear edge.

Philadelphia named Joe Milton III as its starting quarterback for its Week 9 matchup with the New York Giants, sending Tanner McKee to the bench as a result.

With Jalen Hurts out for the remainder of the year due to blood clots in his lungs while the Eagles are dealing with a slew of other injuries and the possibility of selling to an extent at this year's trade deadline, the Steelers are simply the better team at this moment. The only way they should run into any issues is if Milton proves to be the real deal.

Prediction: Steelers win 27-16

Sep 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos (Black Friday)

The Broncos are currently 6-2 and on a four-game win streak, much like the Steelers in both respects.

Denver's offense is one of the worst in the league, though, as it is averaging the third-fewest yards per game with 273.0 amidst Bo Nix's struggles while also consistently falling short in the run game.

The Broncos' defense is still a good unit, but the unit is not nearly as stout as it was in 2025 when they ranked at or near the top of just about every major statistical category.

Denver is also 15-14 on the road since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2023, while being 23-7 at home over that span.

Given that this game is at Acrisure Stadium and the fact that these two teams feel rather comparable, Pittsburgh should have the advantage.

Prediction: Steelers win 20-16

Week 13: vs. Houston Texans (Sunday Night Football)

The last time the Steelers hosted the Texans for a primetime bout, they lost 30-6 during the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season in what was Mike Tomlin's final contest as the franchise's head coach.

C.J. Stroud and Houston's passing offense (253.4 yards per game, seventh-most in the NFL) have really turned things around this year, but its run game is essentially non-existent.

Despite having the same defensive core that helped them to a 12-5 record in 2025, the Texans have largely ranked in the middle of the pack at best on that side of the ball this season.

While it is 2-5, Houston still has a ton of talent and should pose a real threat to Pittsburgh. Regardless, there are the types of games the Steelers have to win if they want to be considered a top contender in the AFC.

Prediction: Steelers win 21-20

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes under pressure during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 14: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)

Right up there with the Buffalo Bills as the best teams in the AFC over the first half of the season or so, defeating Jacksonville on the road might be the toughest ask remaining on Pittsburgh's schedule.

The Jaguars are averaging the fifth-most points per game (28.0) while allowing the second-fewest points per game (15.9), making them arguably the most complete team in the league at 5-2.

The Steelers could very well run into Jacksonville during the postseason as well, and while it's not unbeatable, it does the upper hand in this matchup.

Prediction: Jaguars win 28-17

Week 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens

With Lamar Jackson potentially done for the season with a thumb injury while Tyler Huntley will be sidelined for the rest of 2026 due to a turf toe injury, the 4-4 Ravens are attempting to breathe new life into their campaign by acquiring Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals.

Brissett was solid at times over his 20 starts for Arizona, but without Jackson behind center, it doesn't feel like Baltimore will make much noise this season.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium since 2020, and that trend should continue.

Prediction: Steelers win 26-17

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Taylor Moton (72) and guard Chandler Zavala (62) block Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 16: vs. Carolina Panthers

This feels like a potential trap game for the Steelers.

Not that the Panthers are completely uncompetitive, as they still have a relatively good shot to win the NFC South while currently being 3-4, but they're not really a high-profile opponent who feels like much of a threat at first glance.

Carolina's offense, led by Bryce Young, has proven to be potent at times though, as proven by averaging the ninth-most yards (363.7) and points (25.4) per game.

The Panthers' defense, on the other hand, has dealt with injuries to key players such as Nic Scourton, Jaycee Horn and Jaelan Phillips, among others, and the team fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero following their Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to the unit's shortcomings.

This is a contest Pittsburgh should win, but the Panthers could easily steal a victory here too.

Prediction: Panthers win 27-24

Week 17: @ Tennessee Titans

This will be the Titans' final game at the old Nissan Stadium, where they've played since 1999, before moving to the new Nissan Stadium next season.

Perhaps emotions will be high as a result, though it really shouldn't matter. While Cam Ward and Tennessee have shown some signs of improvement over the past few weeks, it is 1-7 for a reason.

If the Steelers don't win this game by a comfortable margin, that wouldn't bode well for their chances of embarking on a playoff run.

Prediction: Steelers win 27-13

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 18: @ Baltimore Ravens

It's at least feasible that Baltimore will still be alive in the race for a Wild Card spot during the final week of the regular season, though it's more likely that it will have nothing to play for in this one.

The stakes should be much higher for Pittsburgh from a seeding perspective, and perhaps the Bengals will remain in the running for the AFC North title alongside it by the time Week 8 rolls around as well.

Winning at M&T Bank Stadium is never easy, particularly in this case where the Steelers could be under a fair amount of pressure, but they should ultimately get the job done.

Prediction: Steelers win 24-20 and finish 12-5