NFL Week 10 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Packers Poised to Spoil Kirk Cousins’s Return to the Vikings

It’s Week 10! We have reached the midpoint of the season, which means it’s time to dish out grades for every AFC and NFC team to this point. Our staff also made updated Super Bowl picks in our staff roundtable , which covered first-half surprises and intriguing second-half storylines, as well. But let’s get down to the business of Week 10.

Our writers and editors are coming off a stellar slate of picks in Week 9 which saw everyone predict at least 11 games correctly. No one did better—or has done better this season—than Albert Breer, who finished a perfect 15–0 on his predictions last week. Breer has now taken the lead in predictions on the season with an 88-47-1 record, surpassing Matt Verderame by two games. Overall, Week 9 was not a good week for upset picks, as just one underdog—the Packers—defeated their opponent.

This week’s slate of games will mark the debut of many new faces in new places after the trade deadline wrapped up on Tuesday. New Jaguars safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Jordan Davis will face the Titans in a divisional matchup in their first game for Jacksonville. New Bills safety Amani Hooker will similarly take part in a divisional game against the Jets in his first game with Buffalo. The Lions’ new safety, Andre Cisco , will play his first game for Detroit in Munich as they take on the Patriots. Both teams have winning records, but seven of our eight writers and editors see the Lions winning after the Patriots’ tough outing last week against Green Bay.

This week will also mark the debut of several quarterbacks. Rookies Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck will make their first career starts, with Mendoza set to face the Seahawks and Beck taking on the Rams. None of our staff pickers see Beck winning his first start, while only one of our panelists sees Mendoza upsetting the defending champions. Second-year quarterback Kyle McCord will also make his first start for the Dolphins in their game against the Colts. Though McCord is also inexperienced, five of our staff members see Miami winning after Indianapolis traded Keenan Allen to the 49ers and Josh Downs to the Chiefs. Veteran Jacoby Brissett will also make his first start as a Raven on Monday night. Though the Chargers are winless, three of our writers and editors are picking Los Angeles to finally get their first win of the year.

The biggest quarterback debut, of course, will be Kirk Cousins making his return to the Vikings , though Minnesota has yet to announce if he will start. Even with Cousins back , only one of our pickers sees the Vikings beating the Packers. The other big divisional matchups include the Saints and Panthers fighting for first in the NFC South, and the Steelers and Bengals facing off for the lead in the AFC North. Both the Steelers and Bengals are 6–2, and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati earlier this season, but all of our staff members are picking the Bengals to win this game.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Commanders at Giants

Albert Breer: Giants

Eva Geitheim: Commanders

Mitch Goldich: Giants

Mike Kadlick: Giants

Gilberto Manzano: Commanders

Conor Orr: Giants

John Pluym: Giants

Matt Verderame: Giants

Patriots vs. Lions (Munich)

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Lions

Mike Kadlick: Lions

Gilberto Manzano: Lions

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Lions

Chiefs at Falcons

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Texans at Browns

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Browns

Gilberto Manzano: Browns

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Vikings at Packers

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Packers

Matt Verderame: Packers

Jaguars at Titans

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Dolphins at Colts

Albert Breer: Dolphins

Eva Geitheim: Colts

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Mike Kadlick: Colts

Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Colts

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Panthers at Saints

Albert Breer: Panthers

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Panthers

Mike Kadlick: Saints

Gilberto Manzano: Saints

Conor Orr: Panthers

John Pluym: Saints

Matt Verderame: Saints

Bills at Jets

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Seahawks at Raiders

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Raiders

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Rams at Cardinals

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams

49ers at Cowboys

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: 49ers

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Steelers at Bengals

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals

Chargers at Ravens

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Ravens

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Mike Kadlick: Chargers

Gilberto Manzano: Ravens

Conor Orr: Chargers

John Pluym: Chargers

Matt Verderame: Ravens