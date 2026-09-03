PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received some great news regarding second-year quarterback Will Howard. The young signal-caller was evaluated for a head injury and entered the concussion protocol following the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The update put Howard at risk for beginning his second season with the Steelers on the Injured Reserve list, just like he did as a rookie.

Thankfully for the Steelers and Howard, he has cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice.

What This Means for Steelers

For the organization, every bit of positive injury news is a win. With key player and star safety DeShon Elliott starting the year on the IR and special teams ace Ben Skowronek also in the protocol, the Steelers wanted to avoid any other pieces going down early.

Howard clearing concussion protocol aligns with the expectations laid out by general manager Omar Khan. Recently speaking to the media, he shared that Howard was expected to clear in the coming days, and he was quickly able to return to the practice field.

It's also a huge win for new head coach Mike McCarthy. His quarterback school has already helped Howard and the rest of the depth chart improve. It's specifically helped the former Kansas State and Ohio State quarterback go from being an afterthoght in Pittsburgh to a potential option to start in 2027.

Having Howard healthy and on the field getting reps is the best path forward. McCarthy has showed that with time, he can get these players to the next level. Howard remains a project, but it's a project McCarthy and the organization remain steadfast in seeing through.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Howard

For Howard, it's a step in the right direction. Unlike his rookie campaign, which went almost entirely the opposite of how he hoped, his second season contains promise.

He had the opportunity to play in all three preseason contests, and he gave the team a solid amount of impressive tape. He threw three interceptions, but he also completed over 66% of his passing attempts and led two scoring drives. He impressed with his ability to run the two-minute drill in the preseason opener, and McCarthy has given him multiple ringing endorsements since taking over the role.

Out of the protocol, Howard returns to the third spot on the depth chart. Playing behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, he can learn and absorb as much as possible before he and Drew Allar get the chance to compete in 2027.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!