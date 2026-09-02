Predicting Steelers Initial Depth Chart

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their official 53-man roster, for now.

Lots of moves are expected between now and when the Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the regular season, but the organization has their starting point for the 2026 campaign.

Now that the active roster is full and the practice squad is nearly so, the Steelers have to figure out their depth chart. The Steelers haven't put too much stock in this under new head coach Mike McCarthy, but here's what to expect when the team puts out their first official one for the 2026 season.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, Drew Allar

The most surprising thing in all of this is the fact that they actually kept four quarterbacks. The order won't change in 2026, so get used to this group.

Running Back: Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Eli Heidenreich

Three men enter this possibly shorthanded running back room, but the Steelers have big plans for the top duo of Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle.

Fullback: Riley Nowakowski

The rookie fullback and special teams player majorly impressed during the preseason, playing himself into a role in the offense.

Wide Receiver: DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen

The Steelers are once again investing their hopes into Roman Wilson, but luckily they have reinforcements if he struggles. Rookie Germie Bernard has superstar potential, and he could become the WR3 in short order.

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Robert Tonyan

Veteran Robert Tonyan, AKA Bobby Onions or The Tonyan Ring, was the surprise addition to this group. He once caught 11 touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers back in 2020. He gives the team a reliable depth option behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Left Tackle: Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook

Troy Fautanu's quest for his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl berths begins with his first season as the team's official left tackle.

Left Guard: Mason McCormick, Brock Hoffman

Mason McCormick, just like Fautanu, shifted to the left side this offseason. He has Brock Hoffman backing him up as McCormick hopes to earn a contract extension in 2027.

Center: Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum

Zach Frazier is one of the best centers in the NFL. Ryan McCollum was a bit of a shock, as he wasn't the most impressive lineman. Still, his experience with the league and organization proves valuable.

Right Guard: Spencer Anderson, Gennings Dunker

This is where the problems begin for the offensive line. Spencer Anderson is the guy at this point, but there is not a ton of confidence.

Right Tackle: Max Iheanachor, Dylan Cook

Max Iheanachor's path to the starting job was paved after they traded Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys. It's his time.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) lines up against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End: Derrick Harmon, Gabe Rubio, Kevin Jobity Jr.

This is just about how the depth chart looked to conclude the preseason, and it remains in place to begin the regular season.

Defensive Tackle: Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton,

Don't read into this as Keeanu Benton being a backup. These two will often be on the field simultaneously; this is just a formality.

Nose Tackle: Yahya Black, Sebastian Joseph-Day

Nothing too exciting or unexpected here, as the Steelers have two capable nose tackles.

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Just like at defensive tackle, the order is not as important at outside linebacker. The top trio will play together plenty, with all three of Watt, Highsmith and Herbig playing nearly every snap.

Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Elandon Roberts being released was the biggest shock of the preseason. Carson Bruener was very impressive, however, and he might have made Roberts expendable after he was recently brought in.

Outside Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr., Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., Daylen Everette

As long as Joey Porter Jr. is signed or content to play out the final year of his deal, this cornerback group is very impressive.

Nickel Corner: Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols

Two veterans occupying the nickel is exactly what defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is looking for.

Free Safety: Jaquan Brisker, Robert Spears-Jennings

Jaquan Brisker is looking to make an immediate impact in his first season with his hometown team.

Strong Safety: DeShon Elliott (IR), Rayshawn Jenkins

DeShon Elliott is out for the first four games at least, meaning Rayshawn Jenkins is going to play a ton to start the season.

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