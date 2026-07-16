Former Steelers WR Slams Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret that many Pittsburgh Steelers were unhappy during offensive coordinator Matt Canada's tenure. The offense was miserable under his watch. Remember how cathartic it was when the team finally scored more than 30 points after Canada's dismissal?

That sting apparently hasn't completely gone away for one former Steelers wide receiver.

In a recent Instagram post mocking Canada's time with the team, former Steelers receiver Calvin Austin III left a bomb of a comment. A recent social media trend has people sharing what "traumatic" event Netflix should make a documentary on, and the Steelers' time with Canada was the subject of this specific post. The video was titled "Surviving Matt Canada as a Steelers Fan," and Austin made it clear that he has tons to say about his tenure.

"Just let me know when my segment is," he commented with a pair of laughing crying emojis.

Calvin Austin on Matt Canada. 😭



“just let me know when my segment is” pic.twitter.com/LVEkMKN6I0 — PortersBurgh (@PortersBurgh) July 15, 2026

Why Austin Might Have Harsh Feelings for Canada

Canada was the team's offensive coordinator for two and a half seasons between 2021 and 2023 after being promoted from the quarterbacks coach position he held in 2020.

2021 went awfully. The Steelers finished 29th in rush yards per game, 23rd in total yards per game and 21st in points per game. Next year wasn't much better, with the team finishing 23rd in total yards per game and 26th in points per contest. The Steelers finally put an end to the misery midway through his third year in the position.

Austin's experience with Canada lasted about one and a half seasons. As a rookie in 2022, injuries kept him out of the lineup all season long. His second season, he was targeted just 30 times and hauled in 17 receptions with one touchdown. So, it's understandable that he wasn't Canada's biggest fan during their time working together.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Steelers Miss Austin?

Things never panned out as the Steelers had hoped with Austin, but will they miss the fourth-year receiver? The team looked to him as a potential WR3 in their offense, and his 548 receiving yards in 2024 gave the team plenty of hope.

Ultimately, his best impact was as a punt returner. With Aaron Rodgers under center, the duo formed a moderate connection. Austin recorded 31 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season playing with the future Hall of Famer.

As much as the organization loved the player and his energy, the revived receiver room will hopefully make Austin easy to forget in 2026.

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