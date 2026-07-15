Will Howard's New Comparison Gives Steelers Hope

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' plan to find and develop their next long-term quarterback isn't like most teams'.

Instead of looking for a quarterback before building a roster around him, the Steelers are doing it backward. They want to remain competitive while they search and develop their next starter. It should make the transition to a younger option smoother, and if the latest Will Howard comparison is accurate, it could make Pittsburgh a Super Bowl contender with him at quarterback.

Speaking with Cam Heyward on his podcast Not Just Football, former NFL head coach Jon Gruden compared Howard to a former Super Bowl champion. According to the now Barstool analyst, Gruden sees a resemblance to his former championship QB, Brad Johnson, who won Super Bowl XXXVII with Gruden in Tampa Bay.

"I think you see, probably closer than anybody that the guy has the it factor," Gruden said. "He's got very good charisma, he's smart, he's a great communicator. He's got some talent and I'm just hoping he gets a shot at some point with the Steelers. He's got that winning aura that I think a lot of people covet."

"I compared Brad [Johnson] to Will Howard, honestly," Gruden later added. "Brad was a bull. We called him the bull because he was tough as hell. He took a lot of shots. He was a great pocket passer, great communicator, and he was loyal to the team. He didn't say anything negative, nothing bothered him. He was mentally and physically tough."

Oct 19, 2003; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson (14) in action against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chidi Ahanotu (72) at 3Com Park. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson was a ninth-round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft and played 15 years in the league, starting 125 games. He finished his career with a 72-53 record while throwing for 29,054 yards, 166 touchdowns and 122 interceptions.

In Tampa Bay, he started 49 games and went 26-23 and was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2002, the same year the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

This Gives Steelers Hope

The comparisons to Howard are hard to come by. Some want to declare him the next Tom Brady or Brock Purdy without actually seeing him play a game, and others are already writing him off because he was a sixth-round pick.

Finding the middle ground somewhere is needed, and Johnson may be the perfect example.

For Howard, he doesn't have the most powerful arm and wasn't the most reliable quarterback in college when it came to his accuracy or decision-making. But at the same time, Howard is as tough as they come and is willing to grow and adapt as much as he can. All of that has been evident during his time with the Steelers.

If Pittsburgh can build a team around him, which they're trying to do, he can likely succeed at the NFL level. And just like the Buccaneers, the Steelers would love to have a defense that's worthy of a championship while having skill players and an offensive line that support the QB.

From there, it's all about Howard (or any other quarterback) leading the team and keeping them competitive.

It's the mindset Pittsburgh has carried since Ben Roethlisberger left and should continue to carry when Aaron Rodgers retires. And if Howard steps into the starting job next season and takes on a Brad Johnson-type role, the Steelers should be in a place to win, and maybe win enough to be contenders.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!