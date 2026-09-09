Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Offer Means Nothing

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their initial offer to Joey Porter Jr., according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. That offer wasn't good enough, and the two sides reportedly aren't close to getting anything done as the opening week of the regular season approaches.

None of which comes as a surprise, because none of it is anything "new".

The Steelers did not wait until five days before kickoff of their Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons to make their first offer to their number one extension candidate. Porter and the Steelers didn't just start talking because Christian Gonzalez signed a deal, and this is certainly not the first time Porter or his agent has heard the team's numbers in a deal.

Maybe it's the first officially submitted offer they've received, but it's impossible to go all summer long negotiating and not talk numbers one time. Both sides have been going back and forth on this contract, and both sides are aware of the Steelers' number and Porter's number.

While this doesn't mean much in terms of breaking news, the fact that this has been leaked to the public is a good sign that a deal is getting closer - or at least there's movement.

But Wait, There is Good News

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Porter returning to practice, Gonzalez getting a deal and now reports that an offer is on the table but it's not good enough, signs clearly point toward acceleration in the process. It doesn't guarantee anything gets done, but leaks are good things because it means at least one side wants to continue negotiating. In this instance, it appears to be Porter's side.

Negotiations will continue right up until game day, and clearly Porter is hoping something gets done beforehand. The Steelers probably feel the same way.

At one point, someone is going to have to budge. With the offer not being close, it feels like Porter will be the one coming down on his number while the Steelers hold strong. Pittsburgh probably budges a little to get something across the finish line, but the ball is clearly in Porter's court.

How this thing ends is to be decided, but it's not even close to over. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and this negotiation has been red hot for weeks. That's a good thing.

Don't lose faith that a long-term deal doesn't get between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. This "first" offer won't be the last.

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