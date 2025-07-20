Steelers Rookie LB is Future Star in Waiting
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent fourth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft left many confused. Why would they draft an edge rusher when they have a stable of players who excel at getting after the quarterback?
With training camp around the corner, the confusion regarding the Steelers’ taking Jack Sawyer has disappeared. Steelers Nation is days away from the viewing a future starter participate in his first NFL season, someone who brings a completely different type of play from the outside edge.
Sawyer is a departure from the typical Steelers’ outside linebacker in a very specific way. His greatest strengths are not rushing the passer like T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith and he lacks the elite athleticism that a player like Nick Herbig possesses.
Where he excelled a Ohio State University was simple and well-noted: run stopping. Standing a whopping 6’4” and weighing in at over 260 pounds, he’s a bulky and intimidating force on run plays. His technique and quickness with his hands are a huge advantage of his and he can easily push off a tight end or tackle attempting to block him. That skill set should translate directly to the NFL this season.
The other area Sawyer excels is his compete level. It was evident throughout his collegiate career, but especially during the Buckeyes’ national championship run. He gave everything to his team, finishing the College Football Playoff with 4.5 sacks and arguably the most memorable play of their run when he forced a fumble and returned it for an 80-yard touchdown against Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
The Steelers looked at his postseason performance and saw what they were missing. For the past eight seasons, they’ve lacked that intensity and do-or-die mentality in the biggest moments. Because of that, they’ve fallen short. Sawyer brings a determination and effort that this organization will only benefit from. He may not be a day one starter or impact player, but he is a future starter in the organization. And when he is in that role, this defense will be better off for it.
Could Sawyer actually be a long-term replacement for T.J. Watt? That’s the lingering question surrounding the rookie linebacker. Especially as the contract negotiations drag on between the Steelers and Watt, identifying his successor is becoming a higher priority. Sawyer isn’t a guarantee in any way, but there may be more to this selection than what immediately meets the eye.
