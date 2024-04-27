Report: Steelers Were Interested in Deebo Samuel Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were at least looking into a move for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and a potential trade during the 2024 NFL Draft, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver.
"For what it's worth, I'm told the Steelers had interest in trading for Deebo Samuel but were unwilling to meet the 49ers' price," Silver tweeted.
The 49ers were reportedly more interested in trading Samuel than Brandon Aiyuk once the draft started, but didn't find a taker during the first two rounds. After selecting Ricky Pearsall in the first round, speculation around a potential trade ramped up, with the Steelers apperantly in those conversations to try and land a veteran wideout.
Pittsburgh has seemingly been in the hunt for a wide receiver throughout the offseason. Aiyuk was a name linked to them on multiple occasions, but with Samuel becoming available, they changed course. Ultimately, though, nothing came to fruition.
Don't rule out the Steelers acquiring a veteran wideout this offseason, even if they don't do so during the NFL Draft. If the team is interested, they could look to add someone closer to OTAs or training camp.
