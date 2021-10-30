Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Steelers vs. Browns Preview: Cleveland Won't Rely on Baker Mayfield

    The Pittsburgh Steelers need to earn the right to rush Baker Mayfield.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to FirstEnergy Stadium to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

    Nothing will come easy against the Browns. The Steelers have a mostly healthy injury report heading into the weekend. Cleveland gets their starting quarterback back after missing Week 7. 

    Dive into Melvin Ingram's trade talks and how the Steelers can replace him this weekend, why forcing Baker Mayfield to throw the football isn't going to be easy and how Pittsburgh can walk out of Week 8 with a win. 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

