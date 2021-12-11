What the Steelers Can Fix Now

Turning over every stone to find out what the Pittsburgh Steelers can fix this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are crumbling, but they aren't dead yet. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's going to turn over every stone to evaluate his team, and we figured we'd do the same.

What are the problems of the Steelers? Of those problems, what can be addressed this season? And will fixing them be enough to carry Ben Roethlisberger to his final playoff run?

Take a deep dive at what the Steelers can fix right now as opposed to later, and whether or not their issues are catastrophic.

Also, find out why Chase Claypool isn't the only one to blame for not having enough time to score on the team's final drive against the Vikings.

And, some flash card questions that viewers are wondering.

