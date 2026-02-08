Every Celebrity We Spotted at Super Bowl LX Between Patriots and Seahawks

The Patriots and Seahawks will determine this season’s Super Bowl champion as they meet at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday for Super Bowl LX.

As is the case for the Super Bowl every year, big stars will flock to the stadium to catch the action. We already know a handful of celebrities who will attend and participate in the festivities like halftime performer Bad Bunny and national anthem singer Charlie Puth. As part of the pregame festivities, Brandi Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful” while Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In addition to the award-winning artists performing during the action, some of the biggest names will make their way to the Bay Area to take in the action as a fan. We’re here to track all the celebrities and stars we spot at Levi’s Stadium watching Patriots-Seahawks. Check back throughout the big game to see the latest list.

Carmelo Anthony

NBA legend @carmeloanthony in the house 🤳



The 10-time NBA All-Star made it out for what he says is his first Super Bowl.

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi at the Super Bowl



Jon Bon Jovi, a friend of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, will introduce New England ahead of the game.

Chris Pratt

WE’RE IN THE SUPER BOWL BABY!!!!! Been with this team for as long as I can remember and tonight, they’re playing for it all! Here we go. I’m calm, I’m relaxed, and will 100% be losing my voice. @Seahawks #12s pic.twitter.com/PWA3fMG7X0 — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 8, 2026

Longtime Seahawks fan and actor Chris Pratt will announce Seattle alongside Bon Jovi, who has the honor for the Patriots.

Adam Sandler

Happy Gilmore is here 👋 @AdamSandler



Adam Sandler showed up; I guess Happy Gilmore is sitting out of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Robert Kraft was just talking with Jay Z and Beyoncé. Jon Bon Jovi is also down here pic.twitter.com/LSGnX230JS — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) February 8, 2026

Beyoncé should have a much more relaxing night compared to her halftime performance from Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, plus her guest appearance with Coldplay in Super Bowl 50, which was also at Levi’s Stadium.

Russell Wilson and Ciara

.@DangeRussWilson, @ciara and the fam are in the building.



The Super Bowl XLVIII champion is there to watch his former team, Seattle, play for its second Super Bowl win and first since Wilson was at the helm. Although Wilson has bounced around since his time with the Seahawks, the franchise’s all-time passing leader is there to support with his wife and Grammy Award winning singer Ciara, as well as their children.

Travis Scott

It’s no secret who Travis Scott is rooting for tonight.



After crashing James Harden’s postgame interview in his Cavaliers debut, Travis Scott is attending Super Bowl LX to root for the Patriots. Maybe he’ll even join the halftime show to perform “K-Pop” with Bad Bunny.

Roger Federer

Tennis legend @rogerfederer on field for the Super Bowl 🔥



The 20-time major winner and one of the all-time tennis greats made his way onto the field pregame ahead of kickoff at Levi’s Stadium.

Robert Irwin

.@RobertIrwin's first NFL game ever is the Super Bowl 😮



The recent winner of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and son of famed conservationist Steve Irwin is attending his first NFL game Sunday—not a bad first game to go to.

Joshua

Joshua, the singer from South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, is in attendance to take in his first Super Bowl.

