The Seahawks beat the Patriots in a grueling Super Bowl LX matchup last weekend, during which New England’s fatal weaknesses were on full display. Though Seattle didn’t comfortably seal the win until late in the fourth quarter, Seahawks superfan and ESPN analyst Mina Kimes knew her team would triumph ... and she knew it on the Patriots’ second offensive drive of the game.

Kimes opened up to ESPN’s Benjamin Solak about why she felt confident as early as the first quarter that her Seahawks would come out on top. The answer had to do with a certain Patriots offensive lineman.

“This is going to sound so disrespectful. It was the second Patriots drive,” Kimes said. “When Witherspoon from Will Campbell’s side, when he sacked Drake Maye, I thought there’s nothing Will Campbell can do in this game. They’ve literally drawn a big circle around [Campbell] and it’s just going to be hell."

For reference, the Seahawks had only scored a field goal at that point and were leading, 3-0.

“... [Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald] calling the blitz, he hadn’t been blitzing Witherspoon on that side, going after Campbell, I was like, we need a new meme because Kyle Shanahan has the microscope on linebackers. We need a Mike Macdonald equivalent for offensive linemen, where he’s just like circling them with a giant red Sharpie,” said Kimes.

(No really I was stunned) pic.twitter.com/Vj5Hz6lxxz — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 10, 2026

To Kimes’s point, the 22-year-old Campbell struggled all game long and later evaded the press in the Patriots’ postgame media availability. In part due to Campbell’s inability to protect his quarterback’s blind side, Drake Maye was sacked a whopping six times; Campbell also allowed 14 quarterback pressures in the loss, the most allowed pressures in a single game by an offensive lineman this year.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and Maye both backed Campbell in the wake of his lackluster outing, with Vrabel making clear that Campbell would remain the franchise’s left tackle moving forward.

While it does seem wild that Kimes predicted the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory that early on, she shrewdly saw something that many other football fans wouldn't. This year happened to be Seattle’s year, but Campbell, Maye and the rest of a young and hungry Patriots squad should get plenty more opportunities to chase a ring in the near future.

