Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence Addresses Previous Dig About Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances

DeMarcus Lawrence is heading to his first Super Bowl in his 12th NFL season, and in his first as a Seahawk. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

When he landed in Seattle last offseason, he went viral for making some comments about how he wanted to play for a team that would win the Super Bowl, and he didn’t think that was possible in Dallas, at least during his career. This clip resurfaced after the Seahawks won the NFC championship to book a Super Bowl trip.

Here’s what he said back in March 2025: “Dallas is my home. Made my home there, my family lives there. I’m forever going to be there. But I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

On Monday night during the Seahawks’ media time, Lawrence was asked about the comments he made about the Cowboys, especially since they sparked a response from his former teammate Micah Parsons. He wants to put those previous comments to rest as he’s proven them to be true by making the Big Game this weekend.

“Shoot, ain’t nothing for me to say. I did what I was supposed to do,” Lawrence said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Shout out to my teammates for carrying me all this way, and we here.”

This is what Lawrence said when he explained why he gave those comments about the Cowboys in the first place. He didn’t see a championship in Dallas’ near future, and he knew his time in the NFL was running out.

“Just being real about the situation, understanding that football is not for long for any player and understanding my window for opportunity is closing,” Lawrence said. “I don’t have long to play this game. I have to win now, and I understood what Seattle was building up here, and I just wanted to be a part of it.”

The Cowboys haven’t made it past the divisional round in the playoffs since the 1995 season when the team last won a Super Bowl title. Dallas missed the postseason this year, so quite the difference from where Lawrence currently stands with the Seahawks.

