Seahawks’ Leonard Williams ‘Honestly Mad’ Patriots Scored in Super Bowl
The Seahawks defense had a tremendous showing against the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Seattle only out-gained New England by a few yards, but quarerback Drake Maye was constantly under pressure, was sacked six times and turned the ball over on three separate occasions.
The Seahawks even took a shutout in the fourth quarter where Maye started to put up some numbers and the Patriots finally got on the scoreboard. While the game was pretty much out of reach at the time, that didn’t make it less frustrating for the Seahawks defense who had hoped to make history with a shutout.
After the game Leonard Williams shared his dreams of a shutout with the press.
“I think we did a tremendous job today,” said Williams. “We were honestly mad that they scored at all. We were trying to get a shutout in the Super Bowl and make history and put a stamp on that dark side defense that we’ve had this year. We did a great job getting after the quarterback, unfortunately my sack was taken away at the end. I’m just so proud of the guys. It’s not about me. I’m just happy that we did such a great job today.”
The Seahawks had the best scoring defense in the NFL this season and gave up the sixth fewest yards. While they ended up surrendering 13 points in the Super Bowl, they did have one shutout this season in a Week 13 win over the Vikings. That and the Lombardi Trophy will have to be enough for now.
