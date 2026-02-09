SI:AM | Dominant Seahawks Smother Patriots to Complete a Dream Season

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Maybe at some point I’ll stop bugging you to subscribe to my Olympics podcast, but today is not that day. As a reminder, I’m hosting Daily Rings with SI senior editor Mitch Goldich. It comes out every day (even weekends!) until the end of the Games. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts .

In today’s SI:AM:

🏈 Breer’s Super Bowl takeaways

🏈 Patriots’ weaknesses exposed

🏈 Kenneth Walker III’s career night

If you’re reading this on SI.com, click here to subscribe and receive SI:AM directly in your inbox each morning.

Defense won this championship

The most impressive thing an NFL team can do is make a Super Bowl boring. Every fan wants to see a back-and-forth thriller, but strangling your opponent and turning the game into a completely one-sided affair is the best way to assert yourself as a dominant champion.

That’s exactly what the Seahawks did last night against the Patriots.

New England’s defense deserves some credit for helping to make the game a total slog (neither team scored a touchdown in the first three quarters) but Seattle at least moved the ball enough to muster four field goals before it finally reached the end zone in the fourth quarter. Darnold also struggled against pressure from the New England defense, but avoided making the same mistakes Drake Maye made that had the Patriots spinning their wheels. New England punted on its first eight possessions of the game, excluding the kneeldown at the end of the first half.

The Seahawks’ defensive pressure was simply too much for Maye and the Patriots offense to withstand. Maye was sacked six times, one shy of the Super Bowl record. (Seattle appeared to tie the record, but Uchenna Nwosu’s defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter was later changed from a sack and fumble recovery to an interception.) Maye and the Patriots had no answer for Mike Macdonald’s defensive game plan. New England’s offensive line, which featured two rookies, couldn’t create enough holes to effectively run the ball or impede pass rushers long enough for Maye to throw it.

“That group up front, they knew they had to play the most unselfish game they’ve ever played,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde said . “Someone was going to get a sack, and it didn't matter who.”

In retrospect, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Seahawks won so handily. Of course, the Patriots had a great season. No one reaches the Super Bowl by accident. But the Seahawks were far superior by a variety of metrics.

Most impressively, Seattle ranks third all time among Super Bowl winners in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA), the advanced metric developed by ESPN’s Aaron Schatz that measures overall team strength. The Seahawks’ DVOA of 46.4% is behind only the 1985 Bears (52.3%) and ’91 Washington team (53.9%) on the list of greatest Super Bowl champions ever. (The 2007 Patriots rank third all-time in DVOA but did not win the championship.)

New England, meanwhile, was not as strong as its 14–3 regular season record would indicate. The Patriots had by far the lowest strength of schedule in the NFL this season by Pro Football Reference’s measure, while the Seahawks played the seventh toughest. The Patriots didn’t exactly look like a juggernaut in any of their first three playoff games. They had less-than-dominant wins over flawed Chargers and Texans teams, then held on to beat the Broncos after a snow squall effectively ended the game after three quarters.

There are reasons for the Patriots to be excited about their future. Maye made an enormous leap from his rookie season to finish second in MVP voting, and coach Mike Vrabel helped construct a top-notch defense that will keep his team in most games. It’ll be interesting to see how New England fares next season when it’s playing the schedule of a 14–3 team instead of a 4–13 team, but Vrabel has undoubtedly accelerated the Patriots’ rebuild.

Seattle, on the other hand, seems poised to continue an impressive run of success. The Seahawks’ 7–10 finish in 2021 is the only time they’ve posted a losing record since 2012. Much of that success came from the partnership of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, and now it’s continuing with Macdonald and Darnold.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Breezy Johnson (center) took home the first gold medal for the U.S. at the Milan Cortina Games after a scary crash by Lindsey Vonn. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The top five…