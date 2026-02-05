Tom Brady Posts Emotional Patriots Tribute Amid Backlash Over Super Bowl LX Comments

By now, word has gotten around in the NFL that Tom Brady “doesn’t have a dog in the fight” when it comes to the Patriots’ Super Bowl LX matchup against the Seahawks.

A handful of Brady’s old Pats teammates understandably aren’t too happy about his refusal to root for his former team, and neither are a few current New England players, either.

“At the end of the day, if you’re a Patriot for life, you know what it is,” former Pats defensive lineman Vince Wilfork said. “Don’t give me that political bullcrap. That just what it is. If you don’t think we're gonna win, just pick Seattle then. Don’t straddle the fence.”

Amid viral backlash over Brady’s insistence to remain neutral in the Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl, the Fox analyst appeared to do some damage control on his social media on Thursday. Brady reshared the NFL’s throwback post of the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback victory over the Falcons (which took place exactly nine years ago today) to his Instagram stories and penned an emotional message about his Patriots’ allegiances.

“A day I will never forget! Drive, determination, and the Will to win... Playing the game I love with the most amazing teammates and coaches that I loved even more,” Brady wrote in the caption, adding three red heart emojis.

Brady then seemed to slyly suggest he was, in fact, backing his longtime franchise with a simple three-letter message: “@patriots LFG”

I think Brady heard the Pats fans disappointment. He just wrote "@patriots LFG" on Instagram story look at top right hand corner of the image. Go Pats 💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/UTQOwDxEbY — Wes (@andr91461) February 5, 2026

Brady’s role as both a professional broadcaster and minority owner of the Raiders may have played a part in his desire to be Switzerland, so to speak, even though his old team—including his former teammate Mike Vrabel—is set to play their biggest game yet in the post-Brady era.

Brady won six Super Bowls during his legendary run in New England and grew into one of the most beloved figures in Boston while cementing his legacy as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Now, though, Pats fans and former players alike may be turning up their noses on the Fox announcer and taking his impartial Super Bowl LX comments personally.

Brady’s heartfelt speech to the Pats faithful during a special halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium in September 2023 isn’t aging too well, either.

“We [had] a culture of teammates and cared about two things,” Brady said, addressing a roaring Patriots crowd. “They cared about each other and they cared about winning. And if you didn’t care about those two things, you did not last here very long. ... All our lives take us on different journeys. They take us to different places. They bring different people into our lives. But one thing I’m sure of and that will never change, is that I am a Patriot for life.”

A Patriot for life—but on the fine-print condition that he’s away from the mics and cameras. Just pick a side, Tom.

