Houston Texans Star Tank Dell Details Offseason Florida Shooting
The Houston Texans dominated the offseason storylines. Most of the news came surrounding the team's roster-building approach, bringing in win-now talents around second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud. They also extended wide receiver Nico Collins' contract. The draft was solid for Houston, too.
Between all of that, though, star wide receiver Tank Dell made headlines as he was wounded in a Florida shooting, leaving him in the hospital. On the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Dell details the shooting, offering an explanation of the situation.
“I went back to see my mom, I wasn’t even planning to go back and go to the little pool party or whatever, but my boy found out I was home and hit me up. He was like pull up to the party,” Dell explained. “They told me there was going to be security, people getting checked at the door, stuff like that, so I said cool, it’s a good vibe and there were a lot of people that I knew in there, so it was cool. Then, that just popped off out of nowhere. It just went south out of nowhere.”
As the Texans star wide receiver alludes to on the podcast, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He's since made a full recovery, and he hit the field with the team on May 21 as OTAs began taking place.
“I thought I removed myself from the situation from the little altercation of where they were fighting but I put myself in the middle of two people, and it just went crazy,” Dell continued.
As unfortunate as the situation was, it's comforting that Dell has since hit the field. Head coach DeMeco Ryans had the opportunity to speak on Dell hitting the field once again, too, as he did so early on OTAs.
"Happy for Tank to get back out there. He went through a very tragic situation," Ryans said.. "We're just happy that he's here, happy that he's back out being able to do what he loves doing and that's playing football. It's fun to see him running around. Being that same player he's been before, making plays and being a dynamic player for us. Everyone is excited to see Tank."
Dell is heading into his second season in the NFL after an impressive rookie campaign. Alongside Stroud and a star-studded offense, he's set to impress and help the team compete at a high level.
