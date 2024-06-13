CBS Sports Lists Former Houston Texans LB As Most Notable Offseason Departure
The NFL offseason doesn't quite have the shock factor that an NBA has, but it does pack quite the punch as many players will find new homes to play. The excitement surrounding new faces in new places brings joy to fanbases around the league, but the other not-so-exciting portion is that teams will also face the departures of critical guys who they used to have on their rosters.
When examining this offseason of free agency, CBS Sports named every franchise's most notable departure. The Houston Texans definitely won the offseason with their moves, but one departure stuck out after he had a career year in 2023—defensive end Jonathan Greenard.
"Greenard was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2020 out of Florida and had shown flashes of his potential for the first three years of his career. The 2023 campaign saw that potential come together in the form of a career year where the pass rusher notched 12.5 sacks and 52 tackles. Greenard then hit the open market and signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Houston signed Danielle Hunter to replace him."
Greenard, now with the Minnesota Vikings and entering year five of his NFL career, had a career season in 2023. Still, he had shown flashes before, especially during the 2021 season, when he became a full-time starter for the Texans and compiled eight sacks and 33 tackles (nine TFL).
The loss of Greenard would be much more significant for Houston except for the fact that they replaced him with nine-year veteran Danielle Hunter, who has made the Pro Bowl with double-digit sacks four out of the past five seasons. One might even say that they improved at this position because of the swap with the Vikings.
The Texans improved both sides of the ball this offseason, and when looking at their roster on paper, there is a reason there is so much hype surrounding this team being a serious contender to win a Super Bowl in 2024.
