Reason For Optimism For Houston Texans: Loaded Offense Gives Team Super Bowl Hopes
The work that the Houston Texans put in this offseason to improve their roster has been talked about ad nauseam. But it has been for a good reason, as they have built an All-Madden type of roster when you look at it on paper.
The hope is that these new additions won't only look good on paper but also translate to production on the field - which, if they live up to the hype, should result in stacking wins throughout the season.
The Texans' defense has improved, but the real talking point has been what they have done on the offensive side of the ball. Pro Football Focus named their loaded offense as the reason for optimism and Super Bowl aspirations heading into the 2024 season.
"Everything changed for the Texans franchise with the selection of C.J. Stroud. He had arguably the greatest rookie quarterback season ever. Outside of a couple of tough performances against the Ravens and Jets, he was a top-five signal-caller last season. The Texans are perhaps the best current example of a team taking advantage of possessing an elite quarterback on a rookie contract.
They already carried excellent weapons like Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz last season, and they’ve since added Stefon Diggs to form arguably the best receiving trio in the NFL. Running back Joe Mixon was also acquired to give the team a three-down option it didn’t have last season. The Texans have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and they could ride it to an AFC title and beyond." — PFF
With weapons like this, it is hard to imagine C.J. Stroud not putting up numbers even beyond what we saw him post-rookie season. The number of athletes and talent at each position can shine, and at any moment, you feel like any one of these guys can make a game-changing play that busts a game wide open.
If the Texans want to win a Super Bowl, they are off on the right foot. Coming together and playing unselfish team football will be instrumental in the success of this offense, as with this amount of star power, things could get a bit controversial, as they all want the ball in their hands.
