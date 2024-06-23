Commanders' Terry McLaurin Compares Rookie QB To Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud re-established the meaning of a first-year quarterback, surpassing modest expectations. He helped the Houston Texans end a three-year playoff drought. By the end of the 2023 season, Stroud had put together one of the most impressive campaigns by a rookie quarterback.
He finished with 4,557 total passing yards, including the postseason, which is the second-most in NFL history by a rookie quarterback — trailing only Andrew Luck (4,662) in 2012.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will be compared to Stroud throughout their first season under center for their respective teams. For Daniels, the comparisons have already started. During OTAs and minicamp, Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin has seen the intangibles Daniels shares with the league's reigning Rookie Offensive Player of the Year.
"I have a history with C.J. Stroud, just knowing him and getting to know him and what he's made up of, and the adversity he went through at Ohio State, and it built him for what he was ready for now," SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt.
"I think Jayden Daniels has a similar story to where he started out at Arizona State, goes to LSU, has a good first year, but that second year he takes off man and he wins the Heisman...I think that's a testament to his work ethic and how he tries to prepare each and every day in practice. He treats every practice and every rep like it's a game rep situation."
Similar to Stroud, Daniels came into the 2024 NFL Draft as the second-best prospect at his position. His potential led to the Commanders taking him with the No. 2 pick — one spot after the Chicago Bears took Williams.
Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy after a substantial final season at LSU. The Tigers went 9-3 while Daniels finished with 3,812 passing yards while completing 72.2 percent of his passes and 40 touchdowns.
