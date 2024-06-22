WATCH: Houston Texans' Kenyon Green Shares Social Media Clip of Ongoing Progression
After missing the entire 2023 season, left guard Kenyon Green returned to the Houston Texans practice field at voluntary OTAs. He appeared to be in good health. Green's improvements in stature have made Him appear more athletic and stronger coming off the line of scrimmage.
Green is determined to re-establish himself as the prospect general manager Nick Caserio drafted in the first round (No. 15 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a disappointing start to his career, Green's determination has led to him showcasing his progression on social media.
"Kenyon has done a really great job of putting himself in a position to compete," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He did a great job of working throughout the offseason. We know he had the surgery last season, so he was battling back, rehabbing. But, when the beginning of the year hit, he was focused on himself. Focused on his body, getting in shape, getting stronger, and it was really good to see him back being able to play at full health."
Green's third season will be vital for his ongoing development. He started 14 out of 15 games as a rookie in 2022. His first year was an injury-plagued season he battled through, which resulted in him allowing 47 pressures, 31 hurries, 12 quarterback hits and five sacks at left guard. A shoulder injury forced Green to miss all of the 2023 season.
The Texans are proud of Green's progression and are looking forward to the third-year guard competing for a starting spot during free agency.
"Once he gets over that hurdle, now we can see how good of a football player Kenyon can actually be when he’s not battling and dealing with injuries," Ryans said. "I’m excited of what’s ahead for Kenyon because he’s really put in the work to give himself a really good chance this year."
