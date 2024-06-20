Houston Texans Receive Murky Grade Following Impressive Offseason?
The Houston Texans had arguably the best offseason in the league. They made one of the most prominent players in free agency with the signing of Danielle Hunter. The Texans also made a pair of noteworthy trades by landing Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon.
The moves the Texans made throughout the offseason have led to Houston entering the 2024 season with high championship aspirations. The results led to ESPN's Seth Walder giving the Texans an overall grade of a B-, which could be viewed as a slight discourtesy to Houston's offseason success.
"Houston is going for it. With quarterback C.J. Stroud in Year 2 after an electric rookie campaign, the Texans pushed their chips in... Going for it in 2024 is the right move for Houston, though it has paid too much to do so. But this is a scary team to face, which was the goal," — Walder.
The success of the Texans' offseason goes beyond the Pro Bowl-caliber players they acquired. In May, Houston signed wide receiver Nico Collins to a three-year deal. Collins' new contract with the franchise came a year after his most successful season.
In 2023, Collins posted a career-best 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns last season and became the fourth wideout in franchise history to reach over 1000 yards. He joined Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins and Brandin Cooks.
Denico Autry, Folorunso Fatukasi and Azeez Al-Shaair are other notable players the Texans landed during free agency. In addition to Collins, they also re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz, who recorded 635 yards on 59 catches during his first season in Houston.
