DeMeco Ryans On Texans Rookie Defensive Lineman: 'Explosive and Quick'
While the Houston Texans have made a concerted effort to surround star second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud with offensive talent — proven with the additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon this offseason -- the team selected seven defensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Again, seven of the nine defensive additions in the draft play defense. There's an overall re-tool from the Texans that's going to see the team playing more stout defense to back up Stroud's high-powered offense.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't stop working when the draft concluded, either. He brought in even more talent for second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans — who led the team to a 10-7 record and playoff victory in his inaugural season behind the wheel.
READ MORE: Texans Receive First Lessons Amid Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp
One of the team's undrafted free agent signings was Virginia Tech defensive tackle Pheldarius Payne, who was among the most talented undrafted players.
"He's an undersized defensive tackle that is very explosive and quick," Ryans said of Payne following the first day of rookie minicamp. "You saw him make a lot of plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage, utilizing his explosiveness, his quickness.
"We would like to see him translate that to our scheme and what we do. We have some smaller defensive linemen on our team, and I think when guys play the style of ball that I want to play - guys are attacking and we can utilize his quickness — hopefully, Payne can be a guy who can add to that group as well."
The Texans' minicamp began on Friday, giving Payne a chance to showcase his skill while Ryans and his staff analyzed his game and potential production. All the rookies soon to suit up in Texans jerseys were finally able to come together for their first NFL practice.
There's plenty to be excited about in this group, and the Texans are leaping from a playoff team to a potential contender. The rookies acquired are going to be able to help in doing so.
READ MORE: Texans Add 'Physicality and Playmaking' In Trade For Ben Skowronek
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.