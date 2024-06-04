Houston Texans Are 'Going To Have To Move On' From Wide Receivers
Could the Houston Texans be running into a problem with having too much talent in the wide receiver room?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently joined the Up and Adams podcast, where he spoke about the team's incredible offseason -- including the acquisition of Stefon Diggs and the current state of the wide receiver room.
“That room is going to be really competitive,” Caserio said "We’re probably going to have to move on from some players who are going to be playing other places, but we’ll try to keep as many good players as we can here.”
READ MORE: Where's Houston Texans Rank Among NFL's Contending Teams?
With the arrival of Diggs, the Texans officially have three WR1-worthy players. The problem? There can only be one WR1. This could call for some shake-up on the roster, which Caserio alluded to on the show.
Diggs joins Nico Collins, Tank Dell, John Metchie III, Robert Woods and more in the wide receiver room. There's an absurd amount of talent and only one football to go around. This could lead to the Texans having to make a difficult decision and moving on from a talent or two in the position room.
One thing is true of this roster -- and that's the fact that it'll be competitive throughout the offseason workouts. Training camp is an opportunity for these guys to solidify their roles within the team, thus improving their games. Then, the team can shake out the rotation and decide who they may need to move on from.
“Philosophically, what DeMeco [Ryans] and I have tried to do is build as competitive and deep a roster as possible,” Caserio said.“We understand there are going to be challenges we face during the course of a season. This league is so competitive…but our job is to try to build as good a team as we possibly can — give ourselves an opportunity to compete against a lot of good teams, lot of good coaches.”
Having too much talent could be a problem, but it'll certainly be a good problem to have. Caserio and Ryans can be strategic as to how they resolve the problem, and it could help propel them to Super Bowl contention.
READ MORE: Houston Texans' Veteran Defensive Lineman Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.