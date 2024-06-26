Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Listed Top 25 Under 25 Years Old
It is no secret that the Houston Texans have a star quarterback. Texans second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons of all time, earning the title of Offensive Rookie of the Year.
There are even more expectations surrounding Stroud and the Texans heading into year two. He posted 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns, signaling it's time to go all-in on building a Super Bowl-contending roster.
Adding veteran star talents in wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon, the Texans' addition of talent around Stroud, despite the expensive cost, proves that the time is now with the young star quarterback.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin broke down the top 25 players under 25 in the NFL, which happened to include Stroud. The Texans quarterback ranked No. 9 among all talents under 25, which is quite impressive considering he has just one season under his belt, compared to, say, Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, who has three All-Pro selections to his name.
"It's not just that Stroud was both ultra-efficient and ultra-explosive (8.2 yards per pass attempt) as a rookie; it's that his unexpected combo of both downfield aggression and ball control elevated the rest of a so-so Texans lineup," Benjamin wrote. "His size, confidence and pocket-passing prowess have future MVP written all over them."
Stroud has garnered a plethora of praise since his rookie campaign. He did have an elite inaugural season in the NFL, helping his team take a seven-win jump and win a playoff game.
Heading into his second season in the NFL, Stroud projects to have the Texans competing for a Super Bowl. Because of this, one can assume Houston will be in the running to win the big game for years to come, as they have their franchise quarterback.
