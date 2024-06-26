Houston Texans Wide Receiver John Metchie III 'Surprised' At Minicamp
The Houston Texans' receiver room is littered with talent beyond Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell. While the three players mentioned earlier are going to dominate the targets in the skilled receiver room, there will be additional playmakers in the rotation capable of making explosive plays.
ESPN broke down one player who "surprised" during minicamp for each NFL team, with Texans wide receiver John Metchie III being the selection for Houston.
"Metchie is flashing signs of what made him a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. Last year was the former Alabama standout's first season since tearing an ACL in December 2021 and being diagnosed with cancer in 2022," ESPN wrote.
Metchie's path to this point has been nothing short of incredibly difficult. He's been tested and dealt with hardship throughout his journey. Yet, the 23-year-old former second-round pick still hoists elite potential as a contributor at the wide receiver position for the Texans.
"The long layoff showed as he finished with 16 catches for 158 yards. But his explosiveness appears back. He has also been in the rotation with the first-team offense. So even though the receiver room has Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, Metchie is positioning himself for a rotational role if he has a strong training camp," ESPN continued.
A strong training camp allowing Metchie to break through an incredible wide receiver room would bode well for his future, whether it be in a Houston jersey or not. Should the Texans keep Diggs long-term, alongside the duo of Dell and Collins, Metchie could be a robust fourth contributor and solid depth in the event of injury.
The young wide receiver could also use the opportunity to raise his value to eventually make a change to a new team and be able to break out after competing alongside some of the league's best talents at the position.
Either way, it's a good sign for both Metchie and the Texans that he's returning to complete form and showing flashes of the potential Houston drafted him for in 2022.
