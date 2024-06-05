Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Lists His Top 5 Quarterbacks from Last Season
Being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL is an honor. One could be as talented as they come, but it takes a ton of effort, hard work, and other abilities outside of that which goes into becoming one of the league's best at the position. For more than a decade, Tom Brady once held the mantle as the NFL's best quarterback and for now still holds the title as the greatest of all-time.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his sights set on that title, although it will take plenty more Super Bowl victories for him to get there. Even so, Mahomes, in most people's eyes, is the best quarterback in the league which is why Texans second-year QB C.J. Stroud named him as the best QB in 2023 when naming his top five QBs from last season.
Stroud rounded out his top five with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, himself, Bills Josh Allen, and Cowboys Dak Prescott. Not too shabby of a list.
Mahomes, Jackson, Allen, and yes, even Stroud himself made a solid case last season to be in the top five. The question mark really comes with who he has slotted in the fifth spot, Dak Prescott.
Prescott did have a good season in 2023, but the Cowboys once again failed to do much as a team outside of his play. With the understanding that many start NFL QBs were injured last season (see Joe Burrow), one could still make the case for guys like Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, and Tua Tagovaila as having better seasons and thus more likely deserving of a top five consideration.
Either way, it is pretty cool to see an NFL star QB listing their top players to get an idea of their thought process. Stroud naming himself shows his confidence in his abilities and play. After a convincing rookie season that saw him earn Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud can likely even improve in his sophomore season after the Texans doubled down on their offensive capabilities this offseason.
