Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio On Possibility of J.J. Watt Returning: "We'll See"
The J.J. Watt unretirement rumors shall continue.
Over the past month or so J.J. Watt and Houston Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans have flirted with one another over the potential of the former coming out of retirement to rejoin the team where he established his career as one of the best defensive ends in NFL history.
With Watt saying he would come out of retirement if the Texans ever needed him to, Ryans eventually responded by stating that he hoped things wouldn'tRyan get to a point where he would need that to happen but that there would always be a place on his team for Watt.
The Texans still don't necessarily need Watt's services at this point, as OTAs are in their beginning stages before training camp, but that didn't stop media personality Kay Adams from Up & Adams from posing the question to Houston's general manager Nick Caserio on a recent segment of the show.
As both Adams and Caerio laughed about the situation and question, Caserio didn't directly say if it would or would not happen but reiterated that head coach DeMeco Ryans will always have an open-door policy for Watt if he wants to come back.
