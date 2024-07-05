Houston Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Has High Odds To Win MVP Award in 2024
The Houston Texans have never had a player win the NFL Most Valuable Player Award since they entered the league in 2002. In fact, they have only had one player ever finish in the top three of the voting when three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt finished as the runner-up back in 2014.
Now, a decade later, the Texans might just have their best shot at bringing an MVP award to the franchise with second-year starting QB C.J. Stroud.
Stroud put up historic numbers his rookie season, passing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns on his way to earning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award leading the Texans to the playoffs and a playoff win.
Heading into his second season in the NFL, Stroud now has plenty of expectations on his shoulders after the team went out and improved their roster - giving Stroud pretty much everything he needs to be even more successful in 2024.
With a new roster and the team trending upwards, sportsbooks around the country are starting to lean into Stroud being considered a true contender to win the MVP award. Per DraftKings, Stroud actually has the second-best odds to win the MVP award, tied with Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen at +850.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes currently holds the best odds for MVP at +450 with Jordan Love, Lamar Jackson, and Brock Purdy slotting in behind Stroud and Allen at +1400 odds.
In the past, the NFL MVP award has been awarded to a player on one of the contending teams in the NFL, and for Stroud that is the case early on as the roster he has is perceived to be one of the best in the league. Even with a stacked roster, the road won't be easy for Stroud or the Texans as they boast one of the more challenging schedules in the league in 2024.
If Stroud and company can perform up to their expectations he should find himself in the thick of the MVP race as the Texans set their sights on a Super Bowl berth.
