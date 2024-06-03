Could Houston Texans Have League's Best Offense in 2024?
The Houston Texans spent the entire offseason building around second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud. They upgraded the rushing attack by trading for running back Joe Mixon. However, their most significant move was on April 3 amid a blockbuster trade of Stefon Diggs.
The All-Pro wideout is joining a receiver unit that includes Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Collins is coming off a career season where he posted 1,297 yards on 80 catches in 2023. His production led to a three-year extension that will keep the former Michigan prospect under contract until 2027.
READ MORE: C.J. Stroud Is One of the Leagues 'Best Quarterbacks' Says Joe Mixon
On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss whether or not it is fair to expect the Texans to have the league's best offense in 2024.
In addition to a wide receiving core that features three prominent ball catchers, Houston was also able to retain tight end Dalton Schultz, who played a vital role in the Texans' success last season. He finished the year with 635 yards on 59 catches and five touchdowns.
Schultz finished the year ranked third for most receiving yards, trailing behind Dell. Before going down with a season-ending leg injury, Dell finished his rookie year with 709 yards with 47 receptions.
"It is really the same as last year, that is what is fun. Last year I would say all the time that we have a group of guys in the receiving room, tight end room, and the running back room that we feel like have good skill sets and they are all elite at something," Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik said.
"Our job is taking advantage of what they are elite at, how do we make sure what fits them get shown to the world and showcased? We got a chance to use that in the pass game and run game. We have a quarterback that really give us no limitations, in that regard, we can do all kinds of stuff to make sure that whatever we are calling and however we use guys we are making sure they are doing their strengths. That is what it really comes down to."
READ MORE: Predicting Texans Win Total For 2024 Season
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.