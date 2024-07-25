Houston Texans Star Wide Receiver Puts Nasty Move on Rookie Defensive Back
Nico Collins established himself as one of the league's best receivers last season. He had a career year where he became the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,000 receiving yards — joining Brandon Cooks, DeAndre Hopkins and Andre Johnson. He recorded 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns.
Expectations are high for Collins ahead of his fourth season with the franchise. Even with the addition of All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs, the general public still views Collins as the Texans' best receiver ahead of the 2024 season.
During Wednesday's training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center, Collins' juke move on rookie defensive back Kamari Lassiter displays why the 6-foot-4 wideout could be in for another career year.
Collins and the Texans agreed upon a three-year, $72.5 million contract extension in May, which includes $52.0 million guaranteed. At the start of the 2025 season, the deal will make Collins one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. His play during Day 6 of training camp came a day after he sat out on Tuesday.
"For me, it has been working on my explosiveness while being flexible and fluent," Collins said. "For me, it was always working on my craft and never getting comfortable. You cannot get complacent. Continue to stack bricks by bricks to reach my goal."
