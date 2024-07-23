DeMeco Ryans Gives Significant Update on Texans' Starting Running Back’s Absence
Training camps have arrived around the NFL and another season is set to begin in the near future, marking the return of football after a long offseason. The Houston Texans have begun meshing strong talents after acquiring big names like Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and Danielle Hunter this offseason.
Mixon, a Pro Bowl running back, has missed the last two practices with a tight hamstring, however. Now, the team is holding him out of training camp practices for precautionary measures. They even went on to sign Cam Akers to add depth to the position for the time being.
Still, the team isn't worried about Mixon or his health once the 2024 NFL season kicks off.
“Joe will be fine,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Joe may miss a little time, but he’ll be fine. Joe is [as tough] as the toughest competitor we have, so I’m not worried about Joe. He’ll be fine. No issues there.”
After acquiring the running back via trade, the Texans inked a three-year, $27 deal with Mixon to ensure they've got a playmaker in the backfield for years to come. In a loaded offense, Mixon is set to stand out both on the field and as a leader.
“He’s a fun, fun person to coach,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said last weekend. “I understand now why he was as good as he was at Cincinnati. He puts in an immense amount of work. He loves football. He does not stop wanting to learn, wanting to grow, which, again, just fits in with everyone else that we have. And he’s all-in on he’s going to do whatever it takes to win."
Mixons' role is what he considered to be "unique," but he was settling in after getting off to a hot start with the team this offseason. While he will be sidelined for a bit, he'll still be able to be around his new team, building chemistry and mounting for what could be a special season in Houston.
