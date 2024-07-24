Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil Ranking Revealed Amid NFL Top 100 Players of 2024
Laremy Tunsil has been a staple of the Houston Texans' offensive line since his arrival in 2019. He came to the Texans in a prominent trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Texans added Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills and a fourth-round pick for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, Johnson Bademosi, and Julien Davenport.
The NFL began considering releasing the rankings for its top 100 players entering the 2024 season. The results led to Tunsil coming in at No. 71 ahead of his sixth season in Houston.
After a successful 2023 campaign where the Texans finished with a 10-7 record while advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Tunsil had one of his best career seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil finished the season with a pass-blocking grade of 85.4. In 877 offensive snaps, Tunsil only gave up five sacks and three quarterback hits.
Tunsil also played the entire season while dealing with an ongoing knee injury. However, despite the damage, Tunsil still managed to play 14 games. However, Tunsil has missed the first six days of training camp.
"When it comes to Laremy [Tunsil], we have guys who will be on different schedules throughout camp, so there will be guys you won't see out," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "But everybody is on track for the season opener. That's what this is all about, getting guys ready to go when we kickoff the season opener."
