Houston Texans' Rookie Defensive Back Showcases 'Dawg' Mentality During Training Camp
The Houston Texans held Day 4 of training camp Monday morning, which featured the defense putting on a show.
At the Houston Methodist Training Center, several players played a vital role in the defense's dominance, but none more so than rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter. He broke up C.J. Stroud's pass attempt to Stefon Diggs while helping the secondary make several impressive stops during 11-on-11 play.
Before the start of training camp, it was clear that Lassiter had earned the respect of his teammates and coaches. But four days into training camp, he continues to showcase why the Texans made the former Georgia prospect their top overall selection during the 2024 NFL Draft.
READ MORE: Fran Brown's Impact on Kamari Lassiter's Performance at Houston Texans' Minicamp
"For a young guy to come in and not be noticed a lot for doing something negative — everything has been positive with Kamari, and he’s exactly the guy we saw from the Georgia film," coach DeMeco Ryans said.
"Dialed in and a lot of people call him a ‘dawg.’ He is a dawg. He’s locked in and it will show up even more I think once we get the pads on. Just remember the Georgia tape and how physical he was when it came to tackling. Encouraged with where he is. Starting out such a young career and where he is right now in training camp and what he did in OTAs. I think he’ll continue to ascend and get better."
Lassiter came into the draft as a fundamentally sound cornerback who helped the Georgia Bulldogs put together one of the top defensive teams in the nation. During his college career, he registered 86 tackles, 14 pass deflections, 8.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Lassiter is a versatile cornerback who can play on the outside or in the slot. However, as the Texans continue to seek a starter to play alongside Derek Stingley Jr., Lassiter has spent his first few days of training camp competing alongside the presumed first team.
After he joined the Texans as a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) in April, Lassiter said he was aiming to live up to his nickname as "The Locksmith." Four days into training camp, Lassiter's talent has given Diggs problems on several occasions.
"Lassiter is, as they say, ‘Bringing in a guy that’s ready,’ he could be ready. He might even be ready right now," Diggs said.
"Technique is sound, seeking knowledge, wants to compete at a high level, and he ain’t running from it. I’m talking my junk to him a little bit, just to get him going, and he’s right there. He’s standing 10 toes down. Something you like to see in young players is that confidence."
READ MORE: John Metchie III Shines During First Three Days of Houston Texans' Training Camp
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout training camp.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL