Houston Texans Star WR Stefon Diggs Named As Non-QB Under The Most Pressure in 2024
Stefon Diggs has become one of the more polarizing players in the entire league. After success with the Minnesota Vikings, he decided he needed a change of scenery to give himself the best shot of winning a Super Bowl.
That decision landed him in Buffalo with Josh Allen and the Bills, but it didn't quite get him any closer to the one thing he covets so highly. With the disgruntled star still not finding happiness in his feats to be the winningest team in the NFL, Diggs was traded by the Bills this offseason to the up-and-coming Houston Texans.
Diggs will now get another shot at reaching and potentially winning a Super Bowl with a loaded roster in Houston. However, he will still have to prove himself as he looks for his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, according to CBS Sports.
"In truth, Houston would've been a popular pick among contenders even if it hadn't landed Diggs via trade. But now that he's in tow as a potential No. 1 for C.J. Stroud alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell, the pressure is on the Pro Bowler to prove he's still elite going on 31 and coming off a disgruntled ending in Buffalo. With 2025 free agency on the horizon, can he fully restore his market?"
There is no denying the talent and production that comes with Diggs. He has proven himself to be one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL for many seasons, but with so many mouths to feed in Houston, will he once again become consumed by his own goals rather than the teams?
If he can keep both aligned, he has the chance to do something special with an exceptional team while also regaining a grip on the perception that surrounds him in the league, with the hopes of earning another lucrative payday.
