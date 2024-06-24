Houston Texans WR Tank Dell Lists His Top-5 Undersized Athletes of All Time
Athletes who aren't blessed with height and are smaller in stature always tend to carry a bit of a chip on their shoulders. They likely have been told since a young age that they're "too small." That statement will live in their heads forever and propel them to become the best version of themselves.
This is no different for Houston Texans' WR Tank Dell, who is slightly undersized as an NFL wide receiver, checking in at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds. Dell, who will be entering his second season in the league, put up decent numbers his rookie season and will look to improve on them after missing some time due to injury.
His stature hasn't negatively affected him in his pursuit of greatness, and recently, he ranked his top five undersized athletes of all time, which he named some legends.
Dell lists the two football players at 5'7" and 5'6", respectively, and both had instrumental roles on their teams, starting at the running back position in MJD and Darren Sproles.
Two elite boxers also made Dell's list: world-renowned Floyd Mayweather Jr., who checks in at 5'8", and WBA lightweight title holder Gervonta "Tank" Davis, who is even smaller at 5'5". Rounding it out, Dell listed NBA legend Spud Webb, who played amongst the trees at just 5'6" but was also an elite athletic specimen able to dunk at that height.
It goes to show that stature, frame size, weight, and height don't always net a successful career in any sport, but it does help. Either way, having a genuine heart that breeds excellent character and passion for the game will always travel with an athlete further than any metrics surrounding one's body.
