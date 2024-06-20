Houston Texans' Tank Dell 'Way Better' Than This Time Last Year; 'We Ready'
The Houston Texans improved this offseason. They added wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a strong corps with Nico Collins and Tank Dell and running back Joe Mixon. The two key additions will enhance a potent offense that will improve around a young core with second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The improvement of the young players alone would have seen this offense leap, but the additions only add to that. One player who is primed for a strong season is Dell -- who suffered a season-ending injury a season ago.
Over the offseason, Dell believes he is "way better" than he was a season ago, which saw him catch 47 passes for 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games played. Now, having gotten healthy and had another offseason of work, Dell is primed for a leap.
"I'm way better," Dell said, via KPRC 2 Houston. "I feel like I'm way better than I was last year at this time. The little bit of experience I got before I got injured, I already know the playbook. So I don't have to put too much stress on that. I'm just working every day. I know I'm ready."
Not only has Dell gotten better, but the team added more weapons. There's now a versatile, hard-to-cover offense in Houston. With Stroud dealing the passes, the healthy spread of targets is going to make the Texans' offense elite. The team—which won ten games a season ago—will have expectations placed on it. Dell says the team is ready, though.
"We ready," Dell said. "We're all excited. We know we have a target on our back. We got a lot of things we want to accomplish: Super Bowl, playoffs, things like that. So, we're ready to go work."
To have a Super Bowl in sight is necessary for the Texans. They'll be in the postseason again, more than likely, so working beyond one playoff win will be required, especially with improved expectations.
