Two Houston Texans Listed as Candidates to Become First-Time Pro Bowlers in 2024
The Houston Texans' 2023 season was a surprise to most people after they made the playoffs and reached the divisional round. Their success in 2023 is credited to several things and people, but with star players, it is easier to be successful in the league.
The Texans had two players from last year's squad to be named Pro Bowlers in rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and veteran offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and likely were close to adding some more. This year, they are set up to have a solid showing at the event, but they may have an even bigger representation with a star-studded roster on their hands.
In a recent CBS Sports article, Cody Benjamin named two Texans players who have the potential to be named to their first-ever Pro Bowl: WR Nico Collins and LB Azeez Al-Shaair.
"Collins quietly approached 1,300 yards as a breakout target for C.J. Stroud in 2023. Now he's got Stefon Diggs on the other side, with Tank Dell returning from injury. The opportunities for big-stage playmaking should increase."
"A hit man for the San Francisco 49ers before his stop with the Tennessee Titans, Al-Shaair should see an even bigger uptick in production reuniting with DeMeco Ryans on a restocked Houston front."
Collins should have been a Pro Bowler last season after becoming just the fourth Texan to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Even without the recognition of a Pro Bowl, Houston paid their big wide receiver like a top guy. With the expectations now there for Collins to produce, it is easy to see why he should be considered to make his first Pro Bowl; the only problem preventing that will be if he gets the number of targets he needs amongst the many mouths to feed on the offense.
Al-Shaair came into the scene in 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers before having a career year with the Tennessee Titans last season. With a revamped defense that includes edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, Al-Shaair will have plenty of moments to shine in his new home as many offenses' attention will be paid toward the edges above.
The Texans are loaded and could eventually wind up having the most representatives in the 2024-25 Pro Bowl games.
