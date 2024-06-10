Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs Talks What Excites Him the Most, Season Ahead
The Houston Texans reloaded this offseason for another deep run into the playoffs by adding talent and veteran leadership across their offense and defense. One of those pieces came in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, in which they acquired standout star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was looking for a fresh start after years of faltering in the playoffs.
Diggs will be entering his 10th season in the NFL and adds a ton of experience to this Texans squad and wide receiver room. Diggs will immediately come in and demand one of the starting spots at wideout next to Nico Collins and Tank Dell and when speaking with the media, Diggs expressed what excites him most about being with this team and what he is most looking forward to this upcoming season.
READ MORE: Texans Cornerback Steven Nelson Retires After Nine Seasons
"Just the guys that I've been around. Obviously, the quarterback position, the fellow receives," Diggs said. "Congratulations to Nico [Collins] as well, he is getting paid and putting a lot of work in as well. I watched him on tape before I got here. He is definitely one of the best receivers we got."
"Tank [Dell], obviously, you know I knew Tank for a while now. He's like a little bro. And little [John] Metchie, just spending times with the guys and being around the team and building that camaraderie. I have been in the league a little while now, so being around a good group of guys is always a breath of fresh air, too."
Building chemistry is pivotal for a new player on a new team, and it seems that Diggs is fully invested in the guys he will be suiting up next to on Sundays. Diggs has been controversial over the course of his career, but he looks to be buying into DeMeco Ryans's mindset now that he is getting another fresh start.
Diggs is coming off another solid season that saw him post 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and 8 touchdowns. He will look to bring his steadiness and playmaking ability to Houston, but with so many mouths to feed his stats may not reflect the true impact that he will have on the team in 2024.
READ MORE: Texans' Stefon Diggs Gets' Breath of Fresh Air' With Team's Youth
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter