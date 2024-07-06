LOOK: Running Back Joe Mixon Sports Houston Texans Jersey For First Time
The Houston Texans' training camp is on the horizon. Football will soon be here, but in the meantime, we're in the dog days of the offseason. With training camp still a couple of weeks out, previewing teams and their potential 2024 NFL outlook is the popular thing to do.
For the Texans, they made some leaps as a team this offseason. After an impressive 10-7 campaign -- which came after a 3-4 start to the year -- the team found its building block in quarterback C.J. Stroud under the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Substantial offensive additions in wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon headline an offseason that leaves Houston as a Super Bowl contender in the upcoming season.
Mixon, soon to turn 28 years old, is headed into his eighth season in the NFL and his first season on a team other than the Cincinnati Bengals. It's a fresh look for the running back as he looks to return to form. He's coming off his fourth 1,000-rushing yards season in which he scored the second-most touchdowns in his career.
The on-field product should be a fit for the Oklahoma product, but first, fans can see the running back sporting the Texans' new threads.
Mixon entered the league in 2017, and he's worn the jersey No. 28 since -- which won't change as he moves teams for the first time in his NFL career.
The former second-round pick was acquired by the Texans via trade, for which Houston sent a seventh-round pick to the Bengals. Mixon inked a three-year, $27 million deal upon his arrival in Houston, too, meaning he's in the team's plans for the next few seasons, as they've got an open championship window.
Mixon should be a good fit as a playmaker within the Texans' dynamic offense, and fans should have a show to watch at NRG Stadium this season.
