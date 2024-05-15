Texans' Blake Fisher Reveals Top Attributes As Rookie Offensive Tackle
Rookie offensive tackle Blake Fisher could spend the bulk of his first season with the Houston Texans learning behind veterans Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil. But should anything change within the Texans' offensive line, whether productivity or injuries, Fisher will make for a significant contingency plan.
"We feel good about Blake [Fisher] and adding him to our team," coach DeMeco Ryans said following the first day of rookie minicamp. "He did a good job there at Notre Dame, and we feel like he can add to what we’re doing here, add to the competition of our offensive line room. We’ll continue to see him progress and move forward.”
Fisher put together a solid career at Notre Dame, finishing with an overall grade of 70.2 in 27 career games, according to Pro Football Focus.
READ MORE: Kamari Lassiter Excited To Compete For Starting Role
Learning from the veterans has become Fisher's top objective as he begins his career with the Texans. However, Fisher has a strong belief that his skill set could make him a quintessential contributor if his services are relied upon as a rookie.
"I would say I’m a physical run blocker and I play with tight hands," Fisher said. "The way I’m able to get my toes on a defensive lineman and just my explosiveness and the power I bring in my lower body."
Fisher's skill set would boost the Texans' rushing attack. However, pass blocking is his best on-field attribute. During his final season with the Fighting Irish, Fisher gave up three sacks in 710 snaps played at right tackle. He finished the season with a pass protection grade of 72.5.
Fisher's ability to keep the quarterback upright is the reason how he won the starting job as a true freshman in 2021.
Due to numerous injuries, Houston's offensive line did a subpar job protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud during the 2023 season. They allowed 38 sacks, a total that could decrease when Fisher takes the field as one of Houston's five offensive linemen.
"In pass protection, I would just say the ability to have multiple sets and then be able to give defenders different things with my hands," Fisher said. "I think I’m a smart physical player with a high IQ. I see a lot of different things on the field, which in essence, helps the guys next to me."
READ MORE: Blake Fisher Aiming For Familiarity By Learning From Veterans
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.