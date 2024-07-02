Houston Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Reveals Thoughts on Reuniting with Coach DeMeco Ryans
A year ago, amid his departure from San Francisco, Azeez Al-Shaair thought about signing with the Houston Texans as a free agent. However, a better deal came along with the Tennessee Titans, where Al-Shaair signed a one-year contract.
Twelve months later, Al-Shaair was a free agent again. But this time, the veteran linebacker decided it was time to join the Texans on a three-year deal worth $34 million.
The success the Texans had in 2023 played a role in Al-Shaair's free agency decision. However, reuniting with coach DeMeco Ryans was the main reason why Al-Shaair had an interest in Houston over the previous two years.
READ MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Reveals Thoughts on Danielle Hunter: 'He Is Unreal'
"The one thing I tell guys is, ' coaches coach because they cannot play,'" Al-Shaair said during his guest appearance on Locked On Texans. "If he [Ryans] could, he would go out there and play tomorrow. He takes so much time to make sure that you know what you are doing. For him, this is everything. He is the best teacher I could've asked for during those early years."
Al-Shaair began his career as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2019. His rookie season coincided with Ryans' second season as San Francisco's linebackers coach. The two respective parties began to develop a relationship, and Ryans's teachings have led to Al-Shaair putting together a foundation for his career.
Ryans' teachings led to Al-Shaair having a career year during his final season with the Titans, posting 163 tackles, six quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks.
"With Azeez, the first thing I remembered about Azeez is that he was just one of the smartest players I have interviewed," Ryans said. "I interviewed him at the Combine several years back, very sharp player, he could draw up the entire defense, talk about blitz’s in and out.
"He is a leader of men, and I am excited to have him on our roster and just see him continue to build relationships with all of the guys in our locker room. I think a lot of the guys have really gravitated towards Azeez and see that he has a lot to bring."
READ MORE: Exclusive: Nico Collins' Road to Greatness Leads to Career-Best Season
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.