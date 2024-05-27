Texans' Dameon Pierce Re-Establishing Role During OTAs: 'He Has Everything It Takes'
Dameon Pierce was once deemed the Houston Texans' prime running back. He was arguably Houston's best offensive weapon during their 3-13-1 record in 2022.
If not for an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final four games, Pierce would have ended his first season with 1,000 yards in rushing. He finished the year with 939 yards on 220 attempts and four touchdowns.
However, as he prepares for his third season, Pierce is far from the player who once led the team as its top running back.
His struggles during the 2023 season led the Texans to rely on Devin Singletary as the starter. In March, general manager Nick Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans felt the need to send a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon. A month later, Houston drafted Jawhar Jordan from Louisville during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pierce's role with the franchise appears bleak. However, his progression at the start of OTAs has Ryans believing that the third-year running back will have a vital role within the Texans' offense during the 2024 season.
"What I have seen from Dameon this offseason is a guy who has put in the work," Ryans said. "I see Dameon having a very clear headspace as we are out working, and I think that will allow him to have a really productive year this year. He has everything it takes to be a really good running back for us, and I think him and Joe [Mixon], as a one-two punch, would be very beneficial for us all."
Pierce was selected fourth overall by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in 27 games, rushing for 1,355 yards and six touchdowns on 365 attempts. In 2023, Pierce finished with 416 yards and two touchdowns across 14 games. Ryans sees the Texans utilizing a two-back system with the hope of improving the team's rushing attack in 2024.
"He has changed his body, he is strong, he has been working out every day of the offseason program," Ryans said. "Not only here just working out, but I am also proud of Dameon for him going back and finishing his degree at Florida. So just the complete man, working out as a football player, but also finishing that degree means a lot to him."
