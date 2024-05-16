Texans Announce 17-Game Schedule for 2024 season
The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday its schedule for the 2024 regular season. The Texans will begin their 22nd season in franchise history against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Houston split its two-game series against its divisional rival, including a Week 18 victory to close their 10-7 regular season in 2023. The victory resulted in the Texans' postseason berth for the first time since 2019. The Texans' season came to an end against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the postseason. Houston will get its rematch against Baltimore on Dec. 25 as part of the NFL's Christmas Day games on Netflix.
Houston's season opener against the Colts will segue into the first of six prime-time games during the 2024 season. The Texans will welcome No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears for a Week 2 Sunday Night Football contest at NRG Stadium, Houston's home opener on Sept. 15.
The Texans will have the league's fourth-hardest schedule this season. Headlined by back-to-back defending champions in the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 21, the Texans will play seven teams that qualified for last season's playoffs: Green Bay Packers (Oct. 20), Detroit Lions (Nov. 10), Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 18), and Miami Dolphins (Dec. 15).
Newly acquired All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs will have a chance to play against two of his former teams, the Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 22) and Buffalo Bills (Oct. 6). The Texans landed Diggs in a trade from the Bills on April 3.
The Texans will kick off the preseason against the Bears on Aug. 1 as part of the NFL's Hall of Fame game for the induction of seven-time Pro Bowler Andre Johnson.
They will then travel to Acrisure Stadium to play the Pittsburgh Steelers before closing out their preseason slate with two home games, which includes matchups against the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams.
